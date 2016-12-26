Edo, Ghana Election, Plane Crash, Donald Trump: Great Prophecies That Came To Pass In 2016

Prophet Omale who has been prophesying since the age of eight (8) is well known over the years to have dished out accurate prophecies most prominent among which are: the Victory of Donald Trump which was prophesied in May 2016, the outcome of recent Edo State gubernatorial election, the change of government in Ghana and the flood disaster that ravaged some parts of Nigeria in mid 2016 including the tragic air accident in Colombia recently.
Some of these prophecies given at various time within the year (during church services) have also been documented in videos as this one. Here is a compiled videos of such prophecies, you can also watch on youtube link below:
No comments:
Post a Comment