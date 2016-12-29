Ebonyi state lawmaker, Maria Ude Nwachi shares throwback photos from her 2004 wedding

Member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Maria Ude Nwachi a.k.a
Afikpo Chic posted photos from her wedding in 2004 and described her
groom in glowing terms.
"WOW. That was a
solid 12 years ago. Agbogho emee ka ibe ya mere. Ude Ehugbo alagha wo
oo!! Maria Egwu bu zu nyee madu oo. Onuru kari ibie. The groom, Mr.
Nwachi, was my first ever boyfriend before I moved to America. He was
the first man to know me.
If you see the beatings I used to get when I'm
found in his house which is directly opposite ours ehh. I was 18 years
old then. His neatness attracted me to him. Then he was always in crispy
white shirts. He is one of the nicest guys I have ever met in my life. I
am not saying it because he married me. He is a gem. He no get problem.
He does not like wahala and is very considerate of the feeling of
others. As baddest as I can be, getting him to be upset with me no even
easy.
When I'm misbehaving he chalks it up as an American spec matter.
Maka na ngugu abugu nri hahaha. He adores me and can never stop until
the end of earth. A woman can live with him for years without a single
quarrel. Omaari nwanyi alu. On'olu nwanyi kpoghokpogho. Hubby Nwachi,
you remain my first love, my first man, and you will always be loved.
Thanks for the memories and good times."
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment