East Africa’s Leading Online Platform, Kilimall Begins Operation in Nigerian Market

According to the Managing Director of Kilimall Nigeria Limited, Mr. Sandro Feng, the company is aware that Lagos is becoming one of the fastest growing cities in the world that bought about the need to establish Killmall in the Nigerian market.
He said that, ‘’our management realized the need to establish Killmall operations in Nigeria considering our success in Kenya and Uganda markets. Our intention is to make online shopping more convenient for Nigerians by offering quality products and services through our platform.”
‘’We want Nigerians to know that we are with them by giving them options different from other players in the industry when they are doing their online shopping. The company has the ability to offer the biggest e-commerce platform in Nigeria and Africa where thousands of consumers can make their purchase globally by visiting www.kilimall.ng without difficulties.”
‘’Kilimall is barely two months old in Nigeria and we are here to make lots of difference in the e-commerce business and that is our primary concern.’’
‘’Currently we run our warehouses from China, Kenya and Lagos. Our plan is to open Kilimall shops across Nigerian major cities as we have in Kenya and Uganda.
‘’We are confident that our services will meet up with the expectations of the Nigerian consumers as we are ready to provide comfortable shopping experience across the cities of Nigeria’’, he added.
Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall that was launched in July 2014 which strives to become the number one e-commerce platform in Africa.
It serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories including Phones, Computers, Clothing, Shoes, Home Appliances, and Books, healthcare, Baby Products, personal care and much more.
Its range of services are designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; these services include its 7-day free return policy, order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.
You can also download the kilimall online shopping app by following this link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.kilimall.shop&hl=en
Great! cant wait to see all the good stuff you have. I hear they are affordable too. Correct stuff.
Good work kilimall team. i bought my solar panel at best price and tecno w4... GOD you guys... looking for more product
