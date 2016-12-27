"Don't touch my LV bag' - Two Nigerian women almost come to blows on a Delta flight to Lagos

"We re to she si aya e. Go ahead and remove it. Mo shi fila fun e" meaning (I removed my cap for you)...lol. Watch the video after the cut..
.
Delta flight from Atlanta to Lagos. Someone's aunty told someone's mommy not to touch her $4,000 LV bag. Mommy don vex! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X0TtwPhmKI— Pablo (@OluKanye) December 27, 2016
4 comments:
Hian lol
Hahahahahah,women sha
Lib addict#just passing#
I wept!AND THIS ONE NA NEWS HUH? Very very funny! That is bitches for u. THE BAG THAT COST HER HER LIFE IS THE ONE U WANT TO USE PLAY HUH? Papa trump dey come for una!
FREEBORN IS TOO BIG TO WATCH THIS KIND JAMBOREE from so called YORUBA grow ass bitches
#sad indeed
Una don belleful abi
Post a Comment