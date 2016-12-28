"Don't lose hope" Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and wife celebrate with couple who welcomed twins after years of marriage

The Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo and wife Nomthi are celebrating with a couple who welcomed a set of twins after years of marriage. Taking to her Instagram, Pastor Nomthi shared a phoo of the with the newborns and wrote:
"We are carrying a testimony.The twins' parents waited for a while before they had these two handsome boys.Their arrival brought hope and joy to many.My brother,my sister; God is not dead,He is still in the business of answering prayers.He will definitely come through for you,no matter how complicated your situation is.He will make you carry your own testimony.He is God. #Godisalive #testimony #receiveyours #enjoyyourlife #don'tlosehope"
