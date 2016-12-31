LIS

LIS

Saturday, 31 December 2016

Donald Trump's epic (and childish) New Year message to all

People have been referring to the President Elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump, as a petty man and he doesn't seem to care. If anything, he seems to be doing his best to live up to that reputation as can be seen in the new year message he sent out today. America is in for an interesting four years if he continues this way.
Posted by at 12/31/2016 07:30:00 pm

20 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

Hahhahahahahahahah what a man... Damn...

31 December 2016 at 19:36
uchenna njoku said...

Didn't you get the memo? It's clap back season bitches. When Obama was dropping mics you were praising him. Abeg allow Trump jare

31 December 2016 at 19:36
Ede said...

Linda na so we see am oh. He is as petty af. Everyday i dey laugh my collegues bcos the next 4yrs will be a mess..

31 December 2016 at 19:37
livingstone chibuike said...

dis man shuld atleast respect himself....

31 December 2016 at 19:38
obiora said...

Epic! Nothing childish about this. I bet you wouldn't say same if it comes for Killary Clinton tmrw!

31 December 2016 at 19:40
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Smdh!!!


Long Live LIB

31 December 2016 at 19:43
Ohiren's Zone said...

Yeah!....my president,if they don't know what to do.....They should all jump into a well!!!.

31 December 2016 at 19:44
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Hmmmm...this man is something else.....

31 December 2016 at 19:44
Anonymous said...

He may have won the war, but he's about to loose the battle. A lot of people are going to be in for a rude awakening by this clown slated to be leader of the so-called free world. It's one thing to fight dirty during campaign and a different thing to get down and dirty when you are about to govern.

31 December 2016 at 19:44
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Childish huh? What is childish here huh?Linda shame to u for this. Linda shame to u i say, Linda so u are still angry ur satanist killary lose huh?, u are a disgrace for writing this.SHAME TO ALL TRUMP ENEMIES that upon all their lies against him the god of heaven still prove them wrong. ANY BASTARDs BLAMING TRUMP SHOULD DIVERT WHAT TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS APC ARE DOING PDP YON THEIR 2 YEAR OF GOVERNMENT, HOW THEY KEEP BLAMING PDP EVERY DAY LINDA AN CO IS THAT NOT CHILDISH HUH? Trump is not only talking about Americans enemies include u Linda and hausas. TRUMP IS NOW THE US POTUS AND WILL RULE FOR 8 YEAR. FREEBORN IS CALLING U ALL TO JUMP INSIDE LAGOON,DRINK RAT POISON OR MOUNT SUICIDE BECAUSE THIS RUBBISH U CALL RUBBISH IS WHAT TERRORIST BUHARI AND APC ARE DOING AND U FOOLS ARE PRAISING THEM shame to u all.
Post it or not freeborn don't give a damn.























#sad indeed

31 December 2016 at 19:45
Anonymous said...

Linda you open your mouth to say what Trump wrote was childish? meanwhile you write a lot of stupid and dumb stuff daily.
'

31 December 2016 at 19:46
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

He sounds like our very own freeborn, LOL


Long Live LIB

31 December 2016 at 19:46
Mr 47 said...

Putin's puppet lol ‎

31 December 2016 at 19:48
tochi martins said...

Linda stop being partisan and write a good story line, don't use ur emotions to write stuffs that you don't like while some of your reader maybe love it.because you don't like Donald Trump does not mean you it should show in your expression pls.

31 December 2016 at 19:53
PETER ONUTE said...

Yeah ,very childish and foolishness...

31 December 2016 at 19:54
Uju Phil said...

Lol... Happy new year to Ttherumpy's haters! He's come to stthe earlier you accept him, the better for ya!!! #DealWithIt

31 December 2016 at 20:01
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol happy new year sir

31 December 2016 at 20:01
Oghenetega said...

Foolish president to be.. Hahahahaha
He's such a stupid Man & He go show Americans pepper..
Clapping back like an Agbero Loud uncouth Mouth that he is...

31 December 2016 at 20:03
Chop Chop said...

Are you Trump? Amenbo... talk about your country.

31 December 2016 at 20:08
Anonymous said...

What's petty here is Obama being a sore loser by placing sanctions on Russia at the tail end of his presidency. That's so lameduckish. Trump is only exercising his right of reply.

31 December 2016 at 20:17

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts