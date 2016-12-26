Domestic violence: Woman shares photos of her bruised body after she was beaten up by her hubby

"Today I break the silence. This is how i spent my Christmas of 2016. In pain and hurt. I have been beaten, and cheated on and abused for the past 2 years by my husband. Women love does not hurt and only God will complete you.
