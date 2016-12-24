LIS

Do these things really happen or people just make up stories on Twitter?

Another twitter user has narrated how she overheard a group of friends gossiping about another friend whose boyfriend's mother refused to let her son marry her. According to them, she is big for nothing and disgraced herself by drinking 6 bottles of alcohol at her boyfriend's family function. Read the rest of the tweets below..


Uju Phil said...

It cld happen Lin, most girls are more than desperate these days!

24 December 2016 at 10:53
Uju Phil said...

New trend... Can't laugh enough! 😂 😂 😂 #SorryIje

24 December 2016 at 10:54
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Twitter is now the avenue where anyone can cool up a story!




~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

24 December 2016 at 10:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol. Ppl r just dramatic


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 11:00
Anonymous said...

She can herself to stupor is nobody business well sha the girl must be mad for doing such a thing

24 December 2016 at 11:01
Anonymous said...

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Heavenly truth! LESSON FOR BITCHES BUT THE FUNNIEST THING IS THAT THEY NO DEY LEARNS. Freeborn call restaurants zones of gosspiers, rumour mongers home and home breakers place and a place to go for destruction. EVERY THING THEY SAY HERE IS NOTING BUT REALITY. Many bitches think that na their village people destroyed their marriage or proposal not knowing na dey do am inside hotel NO BE ONLY RESTAURANT EVEN IN BAR OR POOL CENTER THEY DON'T DISCUSS ANY IMPORT THINGS THERE EXCEPT PEOPLES MARRIAGES,FAULT AND BLACKMAIL
guys is time to carry jungle justice to restaurants ooooo






























#sad indeed

24 December 2016 at 11:04
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool story

24 December 2016 at 11:07
livingstone chibuike said...

Thins lik dis do happen but one thin for sure is dat people must gossip

24 December 2016 at 11:07
Faith Akpomedaye said...

Looooooooooool

24 December 2016 at 11:12
kunta said...

Anything for attention these days

24 December 2016 at 11:13
Anonymous said...

Lol


Meenah_wakil on Instagram

24 December 2016 at 11:15
Ohiren's Zone said...

When you have nothing tangible doing,this is the outcome.

24 December 2016 at 11:16
Odibe Blessing said...

Lol... Ppl using social media to pass info since 1900

24 December 2016 at 11:23
Oluwabukola Baruwa said...

Hello Linda,
Have been trying to get in touch with you. Could you please send me your right contact have got some information to disclose with you. arinola_baruwa@yahoo.co.uk

24 December 2016 at 11:53
Anonymous said...

Linda trust me, these things happen, d stories are true, like that wedding that was cancelled cos d bride refused to swear, it actually happened o

24 December 2016 at 12:28
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay...

24 December 2016 at 12:39
Vivian Reginalds said...

dey der
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:44
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
alright, gettn too much oo

24 December 2016 at 14:22
Anonymous said...

Ur grammar is just sad.

24 December 2016 at 16:00
Anonymous said...

Freeboorn, its Christmas eve and youre still so full of hatred. I thought youre a Christian since you hate Muslims so much.
Our Lord and Saviour came and died for us all.
Stop all the name callings, abusive words, bitterness, hatred, anger and purge yourself so 2017 can favour you.
If youre going through depression or mental illness talk out quickly and seek help.
TO Linda Ikeji;
Please stop encouraging this guy, stop approving or enabling his comments. We say no to Bullying and Stupidity.
D

24 December 2016 at 16:00
chinelo okafor said...

Lol, @OMpa...

24 December 2016 at 18:42
Sandra said...

Lmao. Na which kind busy body and amebo be this sef? This is height of joblessness and idleness. Hahahahahahaha

24 December 2016 at 21:42
Sam said...

Freeborn is not a muslim or christian. He is a pagan. He worships idols

24 December 2016 at 21:45
Akinolu said...

I had a good laugh. Linda you made my day with this post. Lmao

24 December 2016 at 21:48
okafor richard said...

Asin ehh too dumb...

24 December 2016 at 23:27
Richard Stella said...

I can't just stop laughing....O Mpa....6bottles, dts crazy....but it's ok to let loose sometimes...pele

24 December 2016 at 23:38
Sandra said...

Lmao. Na which kind busy body and amebo be this sef? This is height of joblessness and idleness. Hahahahahahaha

25 December 2016 at 00:31
Yusuf Dimas said...

*SMH

25 December 2016 at 05:46
Anonymous said...

H papa is an alcoholic drink widely sold in anambra, it's called " Hero".

25 December 2016 at 08:47

