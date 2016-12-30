"Destructive, offensive" SA businessman slammed over "Why Nigerian men always take your women" advice

As previously reported by LIB, Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader, McKenzie had advised South African men to get their finances in order if they wanted to keep their women. He further urged them to look up to Nigerian men who worked hard and, ultimately, won women’s hearts.
"Poems don't buy Louboutins" he added
In a series of tweets, Ndlozi slammed the PA leader, who is an outspoken critic of EFF leader Julius Malema, saying every progressive man should find McKenzie’s argument “distasteful” as it mobilised men to view women as “idlers looking for blessers”.
"Why should we always see women as attained by cash? Because in essence, for such men, it represents their own inferiority and masculine injury," he said.
Ndlozi says he refuses to be identified with McKenzie’s philosophy on love, which “demeans” women and expresses the true roots of violence against them.
The argument is further rooted in a destructive patriarchal attitude which often serves as basis of an entitlement men have on women.
"Basically, it means extending the brothel from buying of sex to also buying love. Even sex workers dispute that love can be bought or sold," he said.
This philosophy shows the worst form of sickness that believes in money buying love, according to Ndlozi.
McKenzie’s take on love, he says, also has xenophobic undertones, “destructive masculinity and patriarchy” and is offensive to women and relationships.
Furthermore, it shows that though McKenzie is out of prison, his mind remains there, with Ndlozi calling it “the destructive masculinity prison of misogyny.
In fact, it was his obsession with money and the philosophy that one will not be loved if he does not have money that put McKenzie in prison in the first place, says Ndlozi. "Now all black men must take this advice, believe love is for sale! Will they not end up in prison like he did? No! Blacks got better to do!"
Source: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi/ The Citizen
8 comments:
I go pass
...merited happiness
It's interesting how we are good at avoiding facts. Do we not all know that women follow money like bitches? why lie about it? And that many bitches do not want to work for money? Even if linda is a hyper-feminist, atleast she works for her money. Something lots of bitches do not want to do. Most of bitches go to school to get a paper degree in stupid disciplines like sociology, HR, english, etc. Notice how vast majority of them they stay away science and engineering fields. Then later, they come out and cry about wage gap, when they initially set a low standard for themselves, as they always do.
Ok
Though protective but on point.
He's right tho. My foreign friends always ask me why our men spend so much on our women.. and why our girls prefer pot bellied men. Well, here's my take. If the owner of this blog had depended on men for monetary resources all her life, she wouldn't have engineered this amazing platform. Its a thing of mentality. That's why 90% of girls in Abuja refuse to do anything else other than runs. Its affecting my icharity business as well (as 90% of my clients are guys). Most girls detest the idea of working hard. Honestly, I'm scared to marry from this country. I need a like minded hustler like me. F*#k that opposite attract sh#t.
This 1 should be there speaking plenty english...no go hustle wella
Their problem
Economic freedom fighter shut ur mouth S.A men are selfish with their little dicks.They don't know how to love or satisfy their women .And their ladies are blessed with big baka.kenya men too are lazy
Post a Comment