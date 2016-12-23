LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Despite their misunderstanding, Harrysong and Kcee accept award together

Few weeks ago, Harrysongs left music group Five Star Music and started his own record label. His collaboration with Kcee,  Olamide and Phyno won the best pop single at Headies and Kcee joined him on stage to collect the award. 

During his speech, Kcee acknowledged they had issues but will settle it indoors."You know me and Harrysongs have issues but we will settle indoors" He said. More photos after the cut...

Posted by at 12/23/2016 09:10:00 am

26 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Good one... #Peace

23 December 2016 at 09:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

their headache
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:15
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Are they scam apc and heavenly pdp before huh? KCEE NA REAL GUY WHILE THE BROKE ASS CALL HARRYSONG NA FEMALE IN MALES DRESS BEHAVING LIKE AN IDIOT. kudos to my dude kcee u are not only wise but matured in every thing CARRY GO GUY AS FOR BROKE ASS HARRY SONG DUDE HMMM YOU AND IYANYA NEED FREEBORN TO WEPT FOR UNA but i won't wept.

















#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 09:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Maturity

23 December 2016 at 09:21
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
gudd one guys

23 December 2016 at 09:21
Chizzy Liz said...

********************mba.... Mey dem no collect na...... Dem for leave dia beefs sake *******

23 December 2016 at 09:25
mmaju chekwube said...

Maturity on display

23 December 2016 at 09:27
Oghenetega said...

Very Mature....
At least they should try respect each other.
They help each other one way or another...

23 December 2016 at 09:28
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Good for them.....

23 December 2016 at 09:29
Bree said...

Well said...

23 December 2016 at 09:32
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Mature minded adult.

23 December 2016 at 09:36
Holla Jhay said...

I see this all as publicity stunts. They just wanna be in the news at all cost

23 December 2016 at 09:38
dj banti said...

headies doing throwback Thursday Remedies , Zaky Azzay ,Daddy Showkey,Eedris Abdulkareem,baba freyo,zule zoo.
We are way back

23 December 2016 at 09:39
OSINANL said...

okay!

23 December 2016 at 09:42
Eazzy Pompey said...

Congratulations to them

23 December 2016 at 09:42
livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats to dem

23 December 2016 at 09:44
christie benjamin said...

Guys way! Congrats to dem tho.

23 December 2016 at 10:20
Odibe Blessing said...

Good for them

23 December 2016 at 10:46
Juliet Iwuno said...

Before nko??? Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:50
ahabike daniel said...

That's the spirit

23 December 2016 at 10:52
iphie abraham said...

Good to know









lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 10:58
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay...

23 December 2016 at 11:09
Nelson Allan said...

They so fucked and backward dem no dey watch BET make dem learn how to organise award show

23 December 2016 at 11:51
Bamidele Adetayo said...

is that the only thing about the headies that u want to report? abi u want to say u r blind to the missing in action awardees n all...

23 December 2016 at 14:11
Anonymous said...

Hahaha hahaha!! @Freeborn, I swear you finally Cracked me up with this your stupidity. Wich one is "you want freeborn to wept for una, but I won't wept" lol. You better wept your own wept.

23 December 2016 at 15:29
JAO said...

Why you con carry their matter for head like gele? @freeborn

23 December 2016 at 23:09

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts