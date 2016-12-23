Despite their misunderstanding, Harrysong and Kcee accept award together

Few weeks ago, Harrysongs left music group Five Star Music and started his own record label. His collaboration with Kcee, Olamide and Phyno won the best pop single at Headies and Kcee joined him on stage to collect the award.
During his speech, Kcee acknowledged they had issues but will settle it indoors."You know me and Harrysongs have issues but we will settle indoors" He said. More photos after the cut...
26 comments:
Good one... #Peace
their headache
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Are they scam apc and heavenly pdp before huh? KCEE NA REAL GUY WHILE THE BROKE ASS CALL HARRYSONG NA FEMALE IN MALES DRESS BEHAVING LIKE AN IDIOT. kudos to my dude kcee u are not only wise but matured in every thing CARRY GO GUY AS FOR BROKE ASS HARRY SONG DUDE HMMM YOU AND IYANYA NEED FREEBORN TO WEPT FOR UNA but i won't wept.
#sad indeed
Maturity
iVabulous said....
gudd one guys
********************mba.... Mey dem no collect na...... Dem for leave dia beefs sake *******
Maturity on display
Very Mature....
At least they should try respect each other.
They help each other one way or another...
Good for them.....
Well said...
Mature minded adult.
I see this all as publicity stunts. They just wanna be in the news at all cost
headies doing throwback Thursday Remedies , Zaky Azzay ,Daddy Showkey,Eedris Abdulkareem,baba freyo,zule zoo.
We are way back
okay!
Congratulations to them
Congrats to dem
Guys way! Congrats to dem tho.
Good for them
Before nko??? Linda take note!
That's the spirit
Good to know
lib addict#just passing#
Okay...
They so fucked and backward dem no dey watch BET make dem learn how to organise award show
is that the only thing about the headies that u want to report? abi u want to say u r blind to the missing in action awardees n all...
Hahaha hahaha!! @Freeborn, I swear you finally Cracked me up with this your stupidity. Wich one is "you want freeborn to wept for una, but I won't wept" lol. You better wept your own wept.
Why you con carry their matter for head like gele? @freeborn
