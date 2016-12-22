LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Cynthia Morgan, Mayorkun, Lexzee & more set to bring down the roof at Owen Lounge opening at Agungi, Lekki, this Friday

Come This Friday, December 23rd a new  entertainment powerhouse Owen's Lounge  will be officially opened  at Agungi, Lekki Peninsula.

Already confirmed celebrities who will be storming the event to celebrate and thrill guests are Cynthia Morgan, Mayorkun, Lexzee and host of others.

The Owen’s Lounge promises to keep on bringing hot superstar studded parties/ events constantly to the lounge so Agungi & its entire environ should get ready to have an entertainment filled new year!!!

For Enquiries & To Attend Contact : 07085417305.


14 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Cool ��

22 December 2016 at 17:41
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

22 December 2016 at 17:42
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Cynthia Morgan all day everyday 😍😍she's simply the best👌🏽



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 December 2016 at 17:42
livingstone chibuike said...

Noted

22 December 2016 at 17:53
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

22 December 2016 at 18:01
Odibe Blessing said...

Seen

22 December 2016 at 18:01
Juliet Iwuno said...

Issokay seen! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 18:09
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 18:57
christie benjamin said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 19:30
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 19:53
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 19:55
iphie abraham said...

ok






lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:29
Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 20:33
Anonymous said...

Do you call this CLOWN superstar? this are BIAFRA-ANTHEM singers. EXclusively for the IBOS

22 December 2016 at 23:05

Post a Comment

