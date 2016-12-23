Customs Officer kidnapped in Festac town regains her freedom
Mrs Comfort Alaba, a Nigerian Customs Service Officer attached to the Tincan Island Command, who was kidnapped by some gunmen on Tuesday December 20th (read here), has regained her freedom. Her daughter, Faith, announced her release on twitter.
