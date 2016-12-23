LIS

Customs Officer kidnapped in Festac town regains her freedom

Mrs Comfort Alaba, a Nigerian Customs Service Officer attached to the Tincan Island Command, who was kidnapped by some gunmen on Tuesday December 20th (read here), has regained her freedom. Her daughter, Faith, announced her release on twitter.
22 comments:

iphie abraham said...

Wow!Thank God o








lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:43
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Thanks to God only oo.hope they didn't touch her huh? because these apc idiots get know shame or fear of age again o. HOPE UNA MILLIONS DON GO DOWN AS USUAL TOMORROW NOW NIGERIA SHAMELESS POLICE WILL CLAIM THAT NO RANSOM WAS PAIN HMM what a shame.



















#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 08:43
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Thank God for her


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 08:45
osondu arinze said...

Thank God

23 December 2016 at 08:46
Omalicha said...

Thank God for her release.

23 December 2016 at 08:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Thank God

23 December 2016 at 08:47
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Thank God.






says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 08:51
Deific Ailende said...

Thank God.

23 December 2016 at 08:52
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
wooow, God is good.. dat was quick

23 December 2016 at 08:54
Vivian Reginalds said...

heya
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:02
osangaope said...

hmmmmmmm...

23 December 2016 at 09:06
Loveth Best said...

All thanks to God

23 December 2016 at 09:07
Vina Saviour said...

Thank God for her release

23 December 2016 at 09:08
Uju Phil said...

All thanks to God almighty, was really scared for her life! #Saved

23 December 2016 at 09:16
Bree said...

Thank God..

23 December 2016 at 09:36
OSINANL said...

THANK GOD FOR HER LIFE

23 December 2016 at 09:45
livingstone chibuike said...

Oooh praise God..thankGod for her life

23 December 2016 at 09:48
christie benjamin said...

Thank God.

23 December 2016 at 10:26
Juliet Iwuno said...

Thanks be to God. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 11:01
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice

23 December 2016 at 11:32
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

THANK GOD

23 December 2016 at 11:38
Anonymous said...

the power of social media! amazing

23 December 2016 at 12:14

