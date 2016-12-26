Corp member serving in Gombe state dies

A corp member, Hanatu Jonas, who was serving in Gombe state has died. The young lady was reportedly involved in a car crash while travelling form Bauchi to Gombe state on Wednesday. She survived the crash but later died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital.
She was reportedly taken to Alkaleri General Hospital after the accident, sadly the hospital had no oxygen mask available, which lead to her being transferred to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching hospital where she later died.
7 comments:
Sad!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Rip
Is so heartbreakin d way we're loosing our corp members in d north. My condolenc goes to d fam.
RIP
********************Quite disheartening how souls are lost in dix country *******
********************Quite disheartening how souls are lost in dix country *******
Hmmmmmm....RIP
Post a Comment