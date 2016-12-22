LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Cokobar Set to take Over London this Boxing Day!

This Is for all The Classy Ravers & Party Goers who Like to Drink The Finest Cognac, Party In Luxurious locations With Classy People If you would like to Vibe to Good Music Supplied By The Best Djs Around then his Event is for you.

"Cokobar Boxing Day Extravaganza In London"
Monday 26th December. Multi Million Pound City Venue Address: Revolution Leadenhall ?140-144 Leadenhall Street, London EC3V 4QT


Time : 10pm till 4am Age: 21+ (I.D required Passport or Driving License) Ladies Free Before Midnight on G-list or with Tkts. Also all December babies ( Anyone born in December Get free entry before Midnight)

Claim your tickets online @ cokobar.com <http://cokobar.com>

Tkt link: https://www.cokobar.com/market/events/view/735-Rebirth-Boxing-Day-

