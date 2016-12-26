‘Christmas Live in Benue’ Concert Promises To Be Mind Blowing and Thrilling – Comedian Gordons

Ace Nigerian comedian, Gordons has confirmed that the ‘Benue Live in Christmas’ concert holding tomorrow, December 27th at The Dream Center, Markudi is going to be thrilling and highly-hilarious.
“It is a thing of joy for me to always be in Markurdi. My fans should expect unique jokes and upbeat performance from me. On the 25th of December was my birthday so ‘Christmas Live in Benue’ concert is my special birthday gift to the food basket nation. I am coming with some fellow ‘mad’ colleagues, so you all should brace yourselves”, said the comedian.
The concert ‘Christmas Live in Benue’ is an end of the year music and comedy event organized by Dream Center, led by popular entrepreneur and media personality, Love Idoko. The event will house comedy ancestors and top musicians such as Gordons, I Go Dye, Osama, Adilarings, MC Fresh Boi and a host of others.
Jos based comedian, Osama said that all road leads to The Dream Center on Tuesday, December 27th as he will be storming his crazy self to the event with his fellow comedians. “Dream center is going to be lit and shutdown as top-notch comedians are going to be performing at the ‘Christmas Live in Benue’ concert. It is a comedy show with 100% originality on jokes delivery and we can assure you that you will be dragged from laughter to tears. You don’t want to miss this event”, he said.
Tickets which are sold at Regular: N2000, VIP: N5000 and Table for 10: N100,000 can be purchased at The Dream Center, Chief Royale, D.O Brothers Supermarket and James Photography Studio.
