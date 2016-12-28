LIS

Photos: Donald Duke and wife Onari cause stir with their monster bike at Calabar Bikers Carnival

Former Governor Donald Duke and his wife Onari stole the show at the 2nd edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade held briefly yesterday, December 27th.

The monster bike is described as a Batcycle Trike while others said it is called 'Spiderman super bike' Whichever one it is, the bike awe the crowd, who continuously chanted "Donald Donald" as he drove through the carnival route...more photos after the cut..


17 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Wow it makesense die

28 December 2016 at 08:34
Uju Phil said...

Wow... Can't i get a ride, sir? 😁 😂 #Cool

28 December 2016 at 08:35
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Monster machine lol

28 December 2016 at 08:36
Anonymous said...

Chineke nna!!!

28 December 2016 at 08:38
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

THIS IS CALLED MONSTER BIKE. Charley my man is there carry go noting do u BADDEST GUY. Freeborn dey feel u guys, TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS SCAM APC HAS FAILED SINCE 1500bc
























#sad indeed

28 December 2016 at 08:39
kunta said...

Na real wonder machine.. All thanks to State funds!

28 December 2016 at 08:40
Anonymous said...

Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Good for them.

28 December 2016 at 08:42
obiora said...

Batman!

28 December 2016 at 08:43
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

See machine ......shabe

28 December 2016 at 08:43
Anonymous said...

See car oh. Public fund is being used for private purpose. May God us.

28 December 2016 at 08:45
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

the machine is like batman bike.

28 December 2016 at 08:47
parrot said...

That is a Batmobile

28 December 2016 at 08:49
Vina Saviour said...

He nailed it

28 December 2016 at 08:49
eberomah kingsley said...

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

That's one of the things his stolen money bought him....

Long Live LIB

28 December 2016 at 09:10

