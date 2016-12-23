Check out this throwback photo of Ayo Fayose and his wife

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
baba fayose and he's bae
Such love! ... Merited happiness
May God bless them more. says, Genevieve.
iVabulous said...😂 😂 haaaa, see Osoko oo, kasko guy
Aww what a heavenly beautiful cute couple. MR GOVERNOR MY GOVERNOR FAYOSE IS NOW HANDSOME LIKE FREEBORN WHILE HIS HEAVENLY WIFE IS NOW BEAUTIFUL LIKE IVANKA TRUMP EWW money is a bitch ooooooo#sad indeed
Lovely
Cute ke! Worwortimi
chai-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
O boy see her bald Head.
Cute couple
hmmmmmmm...
Ok
They were really in love...nice
Awwww.... So beautiful #majortb
CUTE!
Lovely
Money make them FINE
Cute one here.
Epic
Build your own Man, Don't Consume him that should be the caption
Build your own man, Don't consume him, That should be the caption.
Happy for dem. Linda take note!
Wowlib addict#just passing#
God is good...
the woman na lepa woman oo. Money don come now she don add weight.
I log on to Linda Ikeji just to read your comments and you never cease to make me LAUGH. I hope say you get day job sha? #YEYE-MAN
This looks like London. Fayose be like houseboy
Post a Comment
29 comments:
