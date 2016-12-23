LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Check out this Nigerian Genius!

For those who may think its fake, it isn't. She sees the same questions on her board that is shown on the TV screen. That's why she can answer the questions before the moderator finishes reading them.

Well done girl!!!
dj banti said...

Nice one
But come to think of it aunty Linda
Who she help

23 December 2016 at 01:17
javar10 said...

If only companies can be endorsing smart ppl like this, instead celebrating artist that sing about noting but yansh and boby.

23 December 2016 at 01:25
Anonymous said...

I believe they have all ptacticed the questions. She cant be that genius to ànswer those questions like that... hian!!!

23 December 2016 at 01:43
Temidayo Abe said...

no way she has seen some of those questions before, how can you answer a question without reading all the questions

23 December 2016 at 02:23
Jeftech said...

Anonymous said...

Yorubas winning!

23 December 2016 at 03:55
Juliet Iwuno said...

Magnificent! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 05:25
Uju Phil said...

Genius really,quite commendable! #Awesome

23 December 2016 at 05:27
CHIEF AJANAKUKOJAAMORINKANFIRI said...

She is only brilliant. That's all.

23 December 2016 at 06:05
CHIEF AJANAKUKOJAAMORINKANFIRI said...

Liuz Babz said...

Woow! impressive

23 December 2016 at 06:05
dee boi said...

Cool... dee

23 December 2016 at 06:09
CHIEF AJANAKUKOJAAMORINKANFIRI said...

She is only brilliant. That's all. this is how it works. They give u a set of questions and answers to go and memorize. That's just what happened. NOTHING really

23 December 2016 at 06:09
Anonymous said...

She has seen the answers before the quiz, or she has solved same questions before the quiz, im very sure of that, cos from what i saw, she didnt even process the questions before giving the answers. All the same she's good, go go go GIRL...

23 December 2016 at 06:55
livingstone onyeagoro said...

Wow

23 December 2016 at 07:02
Adams Badmus said...

Is good to be brilliant...But Our government prefer to give lil kesh 10million to just sing wa fe joku ni o..and give this one peak milk or milo and a pack of mathematical set ..so y should i be freaked?..

23 December 2016 at 07:03
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

23 December 2016 at 07:08
Sulaz said...

Hmmmmmmm...... Seee pikin. Oh no... see kid. Damn!!!!!!!

23 December 2016 at 07:16
Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

23 December 2016 at 07:31
taiwo said...

No linda, they have been given the dums to study and shes familar with questions, thats why she knew the answers before the questions were even completed by the quiz master, that said well done to the girl

23 December 2016 at 08:22
taiwo said...

Vivian Reginalds said...

wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:14
Anonymous said...

You nor c ya life? Se u don c all d comments below? No need 4 tribal tinz bros. Oya carry go!

23 December 2016 at 13:06
Anonymous said...

This cant be true. she does not even wait for the full question before supplying the correct answer. na she set the exam?

23 December 2016 at 16:28

