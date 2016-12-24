LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Check out the pencil drawings of this talented 7-year-old boy

This young boy was seen on the streets of Kampala, Uganda. According to the person who spotted the drawings and plans to visit the boy's family, he wrote:

"He doesn't go to school. His family can not afford to.  He sits and draws pictures. People pass, some kind enough to drop a few coins.  His mum collects the money and thanks them. I sat with them for bout 30mins and watched him draw. Fascinating. A gift I've always envied."

Photo Credit: IG/flawllesz_
obiora said...

This is amazing! Talk about talent...as in Onyinyechukwu!

24 December 2016 at 07:01
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Catch them young

24 December 2016 at 07:05
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

awesome. Enjoy Xmas to the fullest!  

24 December 2016 at 07:08
Odibe Blessing said...

Wow.. What a talented boy

24 December 2016 at 07:11
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wow, God given talent

Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 07:11
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Catch them young

24 December 2016 at 07:12
Uju Phil said...

Wow... Creativity at its peak. Bless you child!

24 December 2016 at 07:13
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Wow! The boy is so talented.
He needs education still to polish his talent.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

24 December 2016 at 07:25
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Wow! Just wow!

24 December 2016 at 07:32
Juliet Iwuno said...

He would make a great artist someday. Linda take note!

24 December 2016 at 07:47
Bonita Bislam said...

Wooooooooow this boy needs to be sponsored by govt

24 December 2016 at 07:47
Saphire Muna said...

Omg... What a talent..... Sky is his starting point.. Road to success is not usually smooth...WJAT WE AR SEEING NOW WILL BE PART OF HIS SUCCESS SYORY













............. LIBER MANIAC..........

24 December 2016 at 07:49
Bashir Shuaibu said...

please Linda don't tell me nonsense this is not so true...even his dad not fit draw something like this.

24 December 2016 at 07:57
livingstone chibuike said...

Love his talent

24 December 2016 at 08:17
kunta said...

Am so impressed!
He needs funds to improve more and be a better person in the nearest future..

24 December 2016 at 08:32
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 08:35
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
now dats one talented kid.. jst hope we still hear something miraculous happened to him

24 December 2016 at 09:03
Iphie Abraham said...

Wow!












lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 09:17
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************7?????7???? I don belivit *****

24 December 2016 at 10:10
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice.. ..

24 December 2016 at 10:26
Olalekan Adewale said...

Talent dey waste !

24 December 2016 at 10:44
Twilliams scientific/social Blog said...

Wow life suckss

24 December 2016 at 11:35
Twilliams scientific/social Blog said...

Lifetime is coming to him

24 December 2016 at 11:36
Anonymous said...

Dis na lie nw, linda pls u can do better

24 December 2016 at 12:47
Vivian Reginalds said...

wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:49
Flawllesz said...

My name is Icheen Makurdis. I am Nigerian. I play basketball and school in Uganda. I posted this picture of facebook and I.G,some one called me from Nigeria this morning to tell me Linda Ikeji posted it on her blog. I'm going to visit the family after Christmas. Perhaps you'll see a video and more pictures on my facebook or instagram when I do. If @flawllesz_ facebook: Flawllesz Icheen-Makurdi.

24 December 2016 at 13:34
Patrick Akinbola said...

What's his name? Linda, You need to identify him by name and provide a link that can enable him to get help through this exposure. I am an artist and would like to help him. You can contact me.

24 December 2016 at 17:03
Sandra said...

Poverty is a disease, poverty is wicked, God punish poverty!

24 December 2016 at 21:11
Sandra said...

