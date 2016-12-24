Check out the pencil drawings of this talented 7-year-old boy

"He doesn't go to school. His family can not afford to. He sits and draws pictures. People pass, some kind enough to drop a few coins. His mum collects the money and thanks them. I sat with them for bout 30mins and watched him draw. Fascinating. A gift I've always envied."
Photo Credit: IG/flawllesz_
29 comments:
This is amazing! Talk about talent...as in Onyinyechukwu!
Catch them young
Wow.. What a talented boy
Wow, God given talent
Wow... Creativity at its peak. Bless you child!
Wow! The boy is so talented.
He needs education still to polish his talent.
Wow! Just wow!
He would make a great artist someday. Linda take note!
Wooooooooow this boy needs to be sponsored by govt
Omg... What a talent..... Sky is his starting point.. Road to success is not usually smooth...WJAT WE AR SEEING NOW WILL BE PART OF HIS SUCCESS SYORY
please Linda don't tell me nonsense this is not so true...even his dad not fit draw something like this.
Love his talent
Am so impressed!
He needs funds to improve more and be a better person in the nearest future..
Nice
now dats one talented kid.. jst hope we still hear something miraculous happened to him
Wow!
*********************7?????7???? I don belivit *****
Nice.. ..
Talent dey waste !
Wow life suckss
Lifetime is coming to him
Dis na lie nw, linda pls u can do better
wow
My name is Icheen Makurdis. I am Nigerian. I play basketball and school in Uganda. I posted this picture of facebook and I.G,some one called me from Nigeria this morning to tell me Linda Ikeji posted it on her blog. I'm going to visit the family after Christmas. Perhaps you'll see a video and more pictures on my facebook or instagram when I do. If @flawllesz_ facebook: Flawllesz Icheen-Makurdi.
What's his name? Linda, You need to identify him by name and provide a link that can enable him to get help through this exposure. I am an artist and would like to help him. You can contact me.
Poverty is a disease, poverty is wicked, God punish poverty!
