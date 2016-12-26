Celebrity Photographer, Ed Ace buried (photos)

Edwin who was meant to be the official photographer for the 2016 Rhythm Unplugged and COPA Lagos festivals died on Thursday December 22, 2016 at the age of 30. He died at LUTH in Lagos after complications arose from an Appendix surgery.
Before his death, Ed Ace was the official photographer for Cool FM's Do2DTun, music star, Ink Edwards and he also worked with Red Media's youth brand, Ynaija.
Ed Ace was buried on Saturday December 24, 2016 at Atan Cemetery. May his soul rest in peace, amen.
No comments:
Post a Comment