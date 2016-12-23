LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Can you spot the celebrity in this throwback photo?

She is an actress and is married to a nollywood director
Posted by at 12/23/2016 07:53:00 am

30 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Yup! Nuella Njubuigbo

23 December 2016 at 08:03
iphie abraham said...

Nuella Tchikere







lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:03
Uju Phil said...

Ella... �� #majortb

23 December 2016 at 08:07
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Wait make i take my eye glass! THE ONE WITH FAKE HERMES BAG IS NUELLA NJUBIGBO MARRIED TO CHIDI TCHIKERE THE HUSBAND OF SOPHIA.
So clap for almighty freeborn zinalima.



















#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 08:09
Cruz said...

Nuella Njubigbo Chikere

23 December 2016 at 08:10
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Wait make i take my eye glass! THE ONE WITH FAKE HERMES BAG IS NUELLA NJUBIGBO MARRIED TO CHIDI TCHIKERE THE HUSBAND OF SOPHIA.
So clap for almighty freeborn zinalima.



















#sad indeed

23 December 2016 at 08:10
zadimf said...

Of course yes linda.dont want to spoil the fun let me give u clue:she recently launched he niga clothing line! Mother of a beautiful daughter. Husband was married b4 and his name is TCK...lib number one fan secretly

23 December 2016 at 08:12
Ohiren's Zone said...

Nuella......

23 December 2016 at 08:20
ify ify said...

Nuella married to chidi chikere.

23 December 2016 at 08:25
fatima kachallah said...

Nuella njigbo married to tchidi chikere

23 December 2016 at 08:36
Queeneth london said...

Nuella no change

23 December 2016 at 08:37
onyi nwachukwu said...

Nuella

23 December 2016 at 08:43
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Nuella Njubuigbo.







says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 08:44
Ohanu Eucharia said...

Nuella njubigbo

23 December 2016 at 08:48
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
yea i do, dnt jjst kno her name

23 December 2016 at 08:49
Anonymous said...

Nuella njugbuibo

23 December 2016 at 08:51
Anonymous said...

Nuella Njubigbo chikere...married to Tchidi Chikere

23 December 2016 at 08:54
ifeoma's verdict said...

Nuella njubuigbo.

23 December 2016 at 08:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

who cares?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:04
Loveth Best said...

Tchidi's Wife, Nuella

23 December 2016 at 09:20
Anonymous said...

Nuella Njubuigbo

23 December 2016 at 09:21
Pearl said...

Nuella Njubigbo

23 December 2016 at 09:22
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

The first on the left

23 December 2016 at 09:28
Bree said...

Nuella naa...her face didn't change

23 December 2016 at 09:38
OSINANL said...

Nuella Chikere

23 December 2016 at 09:47
Yetty k said...

Nuella

23 December 2016 at 10:09
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************her thick lips dey speak for iim sef******

23 December 2016 at 16:03
Anonymous said...

A celebrity kwa? Can someone define celebrity please?

23 December 2016 at 17:12
Anonymous said...

A celebrity kwa? Can someone define celebrity please?

23 December 2016 at 17:12
Anonymous said...

Who be the ugbeke wey dey middle? She be like man

24 December 2016 at 03:15

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts