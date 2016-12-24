LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Can you solve this?

Don't forget to use BODMAS!
98 comments:

Dem Bishy said...

1

24 December 2016 at 09:36
Unknown said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 09:41
obinna okeke said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 09:43
adanma adanma said...

24 December 2016 at 09:43
Anonymous said...

Solve this: dy/dx = d( f) x + o a dream trip to dubai if you get the answer.. remembrr its a dream trip! or an opportunity to dance to pop music. Yes, there is a wonderful teacher that uses pop music to teach difficult maths in south africa.. You ought to see the class dancing to the equations on the board and nobody fails the maths! Thats the real teacher!

24 December 2016 at 09:43
Obizoe said...

1

24 December 2016 at 09:44
Anonymous said...

1

24 December 2016 at 09:46
Uchechi Chukwu said...

-1


24 December 2016 at 09:46
hidden beauty said...

The answer is -1

24 December 2016 at 09:47
Uchechi Chukwu said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 09:47
Joshua Nwosu said...

9-3x3+1=9-9+1= 9-8=1ans

24 December 2016 at 09:47
Chris Ajaegba said...

7

24 December 2016 at 09:47
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

24 December 2016 at 09:48
Uju Phil said...

Lin epp me...

24 December 2016 at 09:48
Joshua Nwosu said...

9-3x3+1=9-9+1=9-8=1ans

24 December 2016 at 09:48
Ohiren's Zone said...

The correct answer is 1.

24 December 2016 at 09:49
Bonita Bislam said...

No time Linda.Christmas prep in the air.Calabar is getting ready

24 December 2016 at 09:49
Joshua Nwosu said...

9-3x3+1= 9-9+1= 9-8=1ans

24 December 2016 at 09:49
9ja Parrot said...

9

24 December 2016 at 09:50
9ja Parrot said...

9

24 December 2016 at 09:51
Uchechi Chukwu said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 09:51
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Will get 0/1000 in this one. I suck at maths but perfect at theory


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 09:52
Chizzy Liz said...

***********************Linda dix one u jux dey set exam for us evry morning....... English and mat hs********Issorite ******make I follow others answer 1 na******inukwa

24 December 2016 at 09:54
Kay said...

7

24 December 2016 at 09:55
Joshua Nwosu said...

9-3x3+1=9-9+1= 9-8=1ans

24 December 2016 at 09:55
9ja Parrot said...

1

24 December 2016 at 09:59
9ja Parrot said...

1

24 December 2016 at 09:59
Samuel Olalekan said...

D answer is 7

24 December 2016 at 10:06
Godson Ibekwe said...

(9x3)+1-(3)=27+1-(3)=28-3=25
Answer=25

24 December 2016 at 10:08
@cap_taincj said...

The answer is 9

24 December 2016 at 10:12
samuel oladesu said...

1

24 December 2016 at 10:15
samuel oladesu said...

1

24 December 2016 at 10:16
Anonymous said...

7

24 December 2016 at 10:16
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

_1

24 December 2016 at 10:20
Osomhi Akhigbe said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 10:23
Unknown said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 10:25
OMOTBOI Tayo said...

1

24 December 2016 at 10:25
SDQ said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 10:25
Yusuf Habib said...

9 correct answer

24 December 2016 at 10:36
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 10:36
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 10:37
Yusuf Habib said...

sorry d answer is 1

24 December 2016 at 10:41
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

First of all we start with ÷ 1/3 = 0.3333333
Next 3÷0.333= 9.000000
Next 9.0000+1 =10.00000
Next 9-10.000000 = -1
That's it

24 December 2016 at 10:42
olawale afere said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 10:48
Anonymous said...

7

24 December 2016 at 10:49
ALLCORRECT said...

1

24 December 2016 at 10:53
Zimmy Billionaire said...

7

24 December 2016 at 10:54
Zimmy Billionaire said...

7

24 December 2016 at 10:56
Zimmy Billionaire said...

7

24 December 2016 at 10:56
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

-1


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 11:02
visio said...

Answer is 3 why am I even giving the answer what do I get for the previous answers given?

24 December 2016 at 11:03
kakra akhazogie said...

The answer is 7

24 December 2016 at 11:03
Itoro Etti said...

0 is the answer.

24 December 2016 at 11:05
Itoro Etti said...

0 is the answer

24 December 2016 at 11:06
sandra said...

0

24 December 2016 at 11:10
sandra said...

0

24 December 2016 at 11:12
Anonymous said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 11:13
dickson ogbekene said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 11:41
Anonymous said...

The answer is 4.

24 December 2016 at 11:55
Sunday George said...

5.6

24 December 2016 at 12:20
Anonymous said...

The answer is 1.

9-(3/1)x(3/1)+1

9-9+1

9-8=1

Answer is 1 QED

24 December 2016 at 12:26
Anonymous said...

The answer is 1

24 December 2016 at 12:29
adanma adanma said...

24 December 2016 at 12:37
Anonymous said...

1

24 December 2016 at 12:39
D1 said...

(9-3) /(1/3 + 1) =
(6) /(4/3) =
6*3/4=
18/4=9/2,
"4.5

24 December 2016 at 12:41
jtbaba said...

Simple it's
-2 ,
Or -1.99

24 December 2016 at 12:46
Unknown said...

Well said it's 3

24 December 2016 at 12:57
Deific Ailende said...

Laughs!
4/1/2 or 9/2 or 4.5

24 December 2016 at 13:05
Segun said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 13:09
Daniel Eniola Eniaro Samuel said...

the answer is 1 -- 3 by the 1/3 first, which is the same as 3x3. That will then lead you to 9-9+1. From there, 9-9=0 + 1 = 1

24 December 2016 at 13:09
Anonymous said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 13:11
Deific Ailende said...

9-3÷1/3+1= (9-3)÷(1/3+1)
Brackets first
=6÷4/3
=6 all over 4/3
=6×3 all over 4 =18/4
=9/2 or 4.5

24 December 2016 at 13:15
Deific Ailende said...

9-3÷1/3+1= (9-3)÷(1/3+1)
Brackets first
=6÷4/3
=6 all over 4/3
=6×3 all over 4 =18/4
=9/2 or 4.5

24 December 2016 at 13:15
Deific Ailende said...

9-3÷1/3+1= (9-3)÷(1/3+1)
Brackets first
=6÷4/3
=6 all over 4/3
=6×3 all over 4 =18/4
=9/2 or 4.5

24 December 2016 at 13:16
Deific Ailende said...

9-3÷1/3+1= (9-3)÷(1/3+1)
Brackets first
=6÷4/3
=6 all over 4/3
=6×3 all over 4 =18/4
=9/2 or 4.5

24 December 2016 at 13:16
Deific Ailende said...

9-3÷1/3+1= (9-3)÷(1/3+1)
Brackets first
=6÷4/3
=6 all over 4/3
=6×3 all over 4 =18/4
=9/2 or 4.5

24 December 2016 at 13:17
Deific Ailende said...

9-3÷1/3+1= (9-3)÷(1/3+1)
Brackets first
=6÷4/3
=6 all over 4/3
=6×3 all over 4 =18/4
=9/2 or 4.5

24 December 2016 at 13:18
Deific Ailende said...

9-3÷1/3+1= (9-3)÷(1/3+1)
Brackets first
=6÷4/3
=6 all over 4/3
=6×3 all over 4 =18/4
=9/2 or 4.5 or 4/1/2

24 December 2016 at 13:21
Deific Ailende said...

9-3÷1/3+1= (9-3)÷(1/3+1)
Brackets first
=6÷4/3
=6 all over 4/3
=6×3 all over 4 =18/4
=9/2 or 4.5 or 4/1/2

24 December 2016 at 13:22
Babatunde Owolabi said...

_1

24 December 2016 at 14:20
kash said...

Division 1st
3÷1/3=3/1÷1/3=1
9-1+1
9-2=7

24 December 2016 at 14:25
Lib Fan said...

7

24 December 2016 at 14:33
Lib Fan said...

7

24 December 2016 at 14:34
iPitch Adeboye said...

1/3+1=1.3
9-3=6
6/1.3=4.6

24 December 2016 at 15:12
Chubb Okobah said...

7

24 December 2016 at 16:00
Arinze Mbaeto said...

9-3/(1/3)+1= 9-3*3+1 = 9-9+1= 0+1 = 1ans.

24 December 2016 at 16:28
Anonymous said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 17:01
Omotodun said...

8

24 December 2016 at 17:08
Babajide said...

The answer is 25. 9 / (1/3) + 1 -3 = 27 + 1 - 3 = 25

24 December 2016 at 17:29
Anonymous said...

The answer is 3

24 December 2016 at 20:01
Stella Smith said...

Using the BODMAS formula:-
9-3÷1/3+1
=9-1+1
=9-2
=7
Answer=7

24 December 2016 at 20:55
Anonymous said...

no wonder there is mass failure in maths. average Nigerian cant even apply bodmas. the answer is 7

24 December 2016 at 21:45
ujunwa victoria said...

-1

24 December 2016 at 21:55
Anonymous said...

Bros ehh. Abeg before you show working, be sure what you're showing is correct na. Even Aunty Linda told us to use bodmas. Abeg

24 December 2016 at 22:04
Eze-Udemba Zuma said...

1

24 December 2016 at 22:08
Unknown said...

7

24 December 2016 at 22:30
chukukere chikaodi said...

The answer is 1.

9-3÷1/3+1
9-(3×3/1)+1
9-9+1=1.
QED.

24 December 2016 at 23:02
Anonymous said...

The answer is 9

25 December 2016 at 04:16

