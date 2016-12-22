LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Can you find the single word hidden in this puzzle?

The word 'Dog' is hidden in there somewhere but you'll have to look hard to find it. How quickly can you locate it?
Posted by at 12/22/2016 04:51:00 pm

22 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Found it, yeah!!!

22 December 2016 at 16:54
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay..

22 December 2016 at 16:55
With just 1000, Join our co-operative group and make millions . Join our WhatsApp group on 08092900497or join crowd rising with just 7400 and be empowered. said...

I can see it

22 December 2016 at 16:55
Odibe Blessing said...

My eye is paining me oooo

22 December 2016 at 16:55
Debbie said...

3rd Line, 2nd D diagonally down to the right.

22 December 2016 at 17:02
Anonymous said...

Think OUTSIDE the box... Dog is below the box

22 December 2016 at 17:12
Ajayi Kayode said...

Good, Do

22 December 2016 at 17:15
Manuel Sledge said...

30 seconds

22 December 2016 at 17:19
Lanre Abimbola said...

That's the dog written under the box.

22 December 2016 at 17:20
LA said...

The DOG outside the puzzle box

22 December 2016 at 17:23
oluwatomibola atunise said...

third, fourth and fifth line. I also see good

22 December 2016 at 17:28
Juliet Iwuno said...

Nna na wa o! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 17:54
'Kola said...

Want to live around celebrities?
Land Available in an estate directly opposite Amen estate, Eleko Road at a ridiculously affordable price. Call 'Kola: +2348083084387 for more details/inspection.

22 December 2016 at 18:39
Anonymous said...

DOG - Outside the letters in the box!!!

22 December 2016 at 18:39
9ja Parrot said...

The hidden word is GOOD.

22 December 2016 at 18:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

and after finding it, what's next?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:05
Supo O. said...

D- Roll 3, Column 8.
O- Roll 4, Column 9.
G- Roll 5, Column 10

22 December 2016 at 19:16
Nyelu said...

3rd row, eight letter is D. Slide down diagonally to the right. The word DOG

22 December 2016 at 19:16
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

EVEN "GOOD"





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 19:43
christie benjamin said...

So easy with my 3D glasses

22 December 2016 at 19:52
Jamila Shaibu said...

Nah

22 December 2016 at 20:11
Vincent Divine said...

3rd row, 8 letter is D
4th row, 9 letter is O
5th row, 10th letter is G

22 December 2016 at 20:14

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts