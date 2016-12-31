LIS

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner rock matching red dresses at her Christmas party

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of her mum, Kris Jenner and former step dad, Caitlyn Jenner wearing matching outfits at her mum's Christmas party on her website, kourtneykardashian.com. She also shared other photos from the party. She wrote:

"My mom and dad have thrown a Christmas Eve party ever since I was born. The party has definitely grown over the years: Santa Claus comes to visit, along with his reindeer, elves to decorate gingerbread houses and Christmas carolers. With Christmas being my favorite holiday, I look forward to the party all year! It's really special to have loved the party as a child and now to be able to share it with my own children. All of our family and friends were there to celebrate this year, and I wanted to share the photos with all of my subscribers".


