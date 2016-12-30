British woman reveals how she was kidnapped and raped for 13 years by man who then sold her 4 babies

Anna claims that for 13 years she lived with “Malik”, his mum, brothers and their wives but was never helped. She said she was forced to live in a tiny room and use a can in the corner for a toilet throughout her time in captivity.
She also said the other wives, who she claims were abused, knew about her existence and would sometimes give her make up to conceal her bruises and occasionally painkillers.
She said the smell of garlic still brings back horrific memories to her as her captor used to reek of it when he abused her.
Anna told The Mirror:
“I can still see that bedroom, the corner where I would rock in pain. Although after a while I stopped feeling pain, I think my body shut down. “And I can smell it – the can I used as a toilet, the garlic he reeked of. I got to the point where I didn’t know what life was.”She said initially, Malik lavished her with attention and invited her round for tea but he suddenly turned and raped her before locking her up for 13 years.
She said the most heartbreaking part of her ordeal was when her abuser sold her babies each time she gave birth to them.
She said she only managed to keep her sanity by talking to her dead Grand mum, who raised her when her parents turned their backs on her but died when she was just ten. She said looking at a picture of her first boyfriend, Jamie also helped keep her sanity.
Anna eventually found the courage to slip a health visitor a slip of paper begging for help at a time when she knew the family would be busy with the Muslim festival of Eid.
Fortunately, the health visitor responded by giving her a note promising to wait outside and ring the house phone three times. When she heard the phone ring the third time, she ran to the door and fortunately,key had unusually been left in the front door while the family were busy with prayers. She escaped with the health visitor and has managed to rebuild her life.
Anna never allowed her abuser face justice because according to her, she never felt strong enough to give evidence to try and bring her abuser to justice, despite frequent pleas from the police. But as part of her therapy to cope with her turmoil she has written a book, Secret Slave, detailing her harrowing tale.
Since her escape, she rekindled her relationship with her boyfriend whose thoughts kept her sane, during her captivity, Jamie.
They now live together with her four children and now, aged 44, she has managed to rebuild her life, but says she still wonders what happened to the other four kids who were taken from her by her abuser and sold to unknown people.
Source: The Mirror
6 comments:
Wat a pathetic story..sad indeed but I thankGod u're stil alive
Na waoh... Devilish!
Wonderful !!!
Linda Ikeji
Nna eh! Wetin person no go hear! Linda take note!
Na waoo
Another psychopath with victim syndrome coming out with lies to gain public sympathy.
Post a Comment