Thursday, 29 December 2016

Boko Haram leader Shekau resurfaces in new video, says group "safe and not flushed out of anywhere"

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video on Thursday disputing a claim by President Buhari that the terrorist group had been uprooted from its Sambisa Forest stronghold.
According to AFP, Shekau said;
"We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree. You should not be telling lies to the people. If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death?" Shekau said in the 25-minute video, flanked by masked armed fighters.
It's not clear where and when the video was shot though Shekau claimed it wa shot on Christmas day
