Thursday, 29 December 2016

Bishop Eddie Long stuns congregation with his frail appearance...

Atlanta Mega-Church pastor, Bishop Eddie Long made an appearance over the holidays at a church programme and looked extremely emmaciated. He's lost over 150 pounds and looked sick. There were reports last week that he had been moved to hospice care after going missing from the pulpit at New Birth Missionary Baptist church for several Sundays in a row.

Bishop Eddie Long's life changed a few years ago after several men accused him of sexual abuse..





This is what he used to look like...
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

He really is sick.......hmmmmm
.....

29 December 2016 at 09:47
Anonymous said...

Maybe he has HIV

29 December 2016 at 09:48

