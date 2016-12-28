LIS

Beverly Naya's barbecue party supported by Amstel Malta

After an amazing year, being one of the stars in Amstel Malta's #WhyAddMore Campaign and in movies like The Wedding Party, Catch.er and Something Wicked, the award-winning actress, Beverly Naya is ending the year in style by hosting a Barbecue Party for her friends and fans!
The Beverly Naya Barbecue Party supported by Amstel Malta will hold at Sao Cafe Lekki on the 31st of December 2016 at 1 pm. It is an opportunity to showcase her course of encouraging everyone to be the best you can through her #Fiftyshades campaign and an opportunity to meet and reward her fans by giving a few fans a chance to party with her and win 100 thousand Naira.
As a participant, simply take the following steps:
  • Create a visual recording of your version of the #WhyAddMore adverts.
  • Post on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WhyAddMore and #FiftyShades.
Best videos will be shortlisted and 2 winners will be selected at The Barbecue party with a cash prize of 50,000 Naira for each winning video. Fans whose videos are selected will get a free ride to and from the venue. 
#FiftyShades is a campaign developed by Beverly Naya to encourage young women and men that no matter what shade of black they may be, they can achieve great things.  
The Beverly Naya Barbecue Party Supported by Amstel Malta... Music, games, fun and Naya Love! 
