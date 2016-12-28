Beverly Naya's barbecue party supported by Amstel Malta

After an amazing year, being one of the stars in Amstel Malta's #WhyAddMore Campaign and in movies like The Wedding Party, Catch.er and Something Wicked, the award-winning actress, Beverly Naya is ending the year in style by hosting a Barbecue Party for her friends and fans!
The Beverly Naya Barbecue Party supported by Amstel Malta will hold at Sao Cafe Lekki on the 31st of December 2016 at 1 pm. It is an opportunity to showcase her course of encouraging everyone to be the best you can through her #Fiftyshades campaign and an opportunity to meet and reward her fans by giving a few fans a chance to party with her and win 100 thousand Naira.
As a participant, simply take the following steps:#FiftyShades is a campaign developed by Beverly Naya to encourage young women and men that no matter what shade of black they may be, they can achieve great things.
- Create a visual recording of your version of the #WhyAddMore adverts.
- Post on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WhyAddMore and #FiftyShades.
1 comment:
Begin To Earn Good Income That Will Enhance your Life For Good.
No Investment Fees Required.
Just CLICK THE LINK BELOW, and you will be glad you did.
http://wealth-start-business.com/index.php?refid=OKING
Post a Comment