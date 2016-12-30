Baby who disappeared 35 years ago with mother found alive

|Denise Beaudin
Thirty-five years ago, 23-year-old Denise Beaudin went missing with her boyfriend 37-year-old Robert Evans and her little daughter, Dawn. Beaudin's family visited her home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, some days after Thanksgiving in 1981 to find her gone and she hasn’t been seen since then.
35 years after, the New Hampshire Department of Justice have been able to track down Evans and Denise’s daughter who now has kids of her own.
When Denise, her daughter and boyfriend all disappeared, Denise was not reported as a missing person because her family thought they were fleeing from financial difficulties.
However, Denise is yet to be found, but it is believed Evans will have information about what happened to her.
Denise's child, Dawn, who now goes by a different name and lives in a different state, was able to reunite with her mother’s family briefly before Christmas.
Source: The Sun
