LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Awww....checkout this lovely photo of VP Yemi Osinbajo & his wife Dolapo

See the look on her face.......
Posted by at 12/24/2016 07:18:00 pm

26 comments:

Oghenetega said...

I Love their Love...

24 December 2016 at 19:20
livingstone chibuike said...

lovely

24 December 2016 at 19:21
Loveth Best said...

Good

24 December 2016 at 19:21
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
awwww

24 December 2016 at 19:27
Iphie Abraham said...

Awwww!am sure they are still very much in love








lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Love in those eyes


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 19:46
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely couple 👫

24 December 2016 at 19:57
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I go loveee oo


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 20:00
Chizzy Liz said...

*******************hia****Ok d look on her face ******I haf seen it ******wot again????!

24 December 2016 at 20:34
Uju Phil said...

Beautiful wifey xo 😘

24 December 2016 at 20:47
Emmanuel Apalowo said...

Really love this

24 December 2016 at 20:47
ifeoma's verdict said...

These two truly love eachother.

24 December 2016 at 21:11
Deific Ailende said...

MtchewwwW!
Na that one Nigerians elect them to dey do for office??????

24 December 2016 at 21:22
Anonymous said...

Y are you such a bitter girl. Who raped you??? Ur childhood must be so sad.

24 December 2016 at 21:48
Anonymous said...

Now that's one good looking couple ,they AGED like OAK. Totally Different look from all this Agbada and Iro wearing ,Fat ,Badly Age Politician.

24 December 2016 at 22:02
Anonymous said...

My dear there is a HUGE difference bw an Educated woman and a hussler ( the ones that 4k every dick to look like them) money can't buy CLASS.

24 December 2016 at 22:22
Anonymous said...

He needs a hair cut please!!!

24 December 2016 at 22:22
Anonymous said...

LHe needs a hair cut please!!!

24 December 2016 at 22:23
Candy said...

Awwwww. Cute.

24 December 2016 at 22:56
Odibe Blessing said...

D wife is damn beautiful.... But d hubby shld die his hair nah lol

24 December 2016 at 23:04
Internet News Freak said...

You saw the look on her face, I saw the quiet elegance with which she carries herself. Nobody has the humble and yet elegant carriage of this lady.

24 December 2016 at 23:34
Ijeoma Iduh said...

True..

25 December 2016 at 03:31
Anonymous said...

When she thinks he is lying but encourages him to continue so that she'll get something to nail him later with.

25 December 2016 at 05:43
Vivian Reginalds said...

the woman is adorable! A charming queen
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 December 2016 at 06:06
daniela desmond said...

Cute couple...

25 December 2016 at 07:04
Anonymous said...

My First Family. There is love in this picture. Never seen Buhari & Madam Buhari look like this. Instead she is always standing behind him like an assistant or like his P.A. tueh

25 December 2016 at 08:57

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts