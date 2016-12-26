Part 2: Location for delivery is always the first thing I ask for, when @jjcskillz Told me the location was @amen_estate_lagos I wanted to faint, I was like heck no!!! 😂😂😂😂 that's a long journey. But little did we know, the road was smooth all the way, in less than an hour, we got to our destination. When we got to the estate hhhhhhhmmmm . All I could say to myself was, I had to start saving to get a property @amen_estate_lagos , so peaceful, children friendly, security on point, trust me guys, it was worth the drive, good job sir @babatundegbadamosi 👏👏👏 I remember asking @funkejenifaakindele If we could post the video, she said to me, if her husband says it is OK, talk about a submissive and virtue woman. @jjcskillz is also a definition of a good husband, I have approached many men in this business, asking them to surprise wifey, and they say to me, 'abegi jor' don't ever take your spouse,friends, family for granted, always do something to remind them you still care, using Royal Hugs obviously 😂😂😂😂 So this was very romantic and thoughtful of you @jjcskillz God bless your home in Jesus name . Would be doing a part 3 later in the day. #aaaawwwhh #royalhugs #surprisedelivery #love #family #happy #queen #luxury #luxurygifts
Monday, 26 December 2016
Aww! Watch how JJC Skillz's suprised his wife, Funke Akindele on Christmas day
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 12/26/2016 09:49:00 am
16 comments:
Seen
Awwww... #loveisabeautifulThingy
Awwwww... I Love their Love.
May it Last 4ever & May Baba God grant her a Fruits of the womb IJN
Funke funke funke how many times huh? ARE YOU GUYS TRYING TO START A REALITY SHOW OR WHAT HUH? these una media show is too much oo better go and ask toke and tiwa oo this una show is too much oo.STAY AWAY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA OO WELL I SEE UNA MARRIAGE AS A SHOW THAT WILL END VERY SOON.
#sad indeed
woow! nice one.
See love i think she is happier with this. JJc of a guy.go funke go rock it its all yours girl.😀😀😀😀😀😀
Awww
i am happy for her but she should really stay away from social media.....Tiwa and Toke do pass this
and we all know how they ended up
Nonsense!
Aww, that's cute
Long Live LIB
Awwwwww dat's sweet
Aunty linda's best friend In disguise
Lol
Stay off social media ,stay off like serious you need to
******************what ix xo aww about d gift?????? Don't you have her already?????? Mtchew
Post a Comment