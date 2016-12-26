LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

Aww! Watch how JJC Skillz's suprised his wife, Funke Akindele on Christmas day

The newly wedded actress, Funke Akindele got a lovely suprise on Christmas day from her husband, JJC Skillz at their new home in Lagos state. So sweet! See more photos and watch the video below..



Part 2: Location for delivery is always the first thing I ask for, when @jjcskillz Told me the location was @amen_estate_lagos I wanted to faint, I was like heck no!!! 😂😂😂😂 that's a long journey. But little did we know, the road was smooth all the way, in less than an hour, we got to our destination. When we got to the estate hhhhhhhmmmm . All I could say to myself was, I had to start saving to get a property @amen_estate_lagos , so peaceful, children friendly, security on point, trust me guys, it was worth the drive, good job sir @babatundegbadamosi 👏👏👏 I remember asking @funkejenifaakindele If we could post the video, she said to me, if her husband says it is OK, talk about a submissive and virtue woman. @jjcskillz is also a definition of a good husband, I have approached many men in this business, asking them to surprise wifey, and they say to me, 'abegi jor' don't ever take your spouse,friends, family for granted, always do something to remind them you still care, using Royal Hugs obviously 😂😂😂😂 So this was very romantic and thoughtful of you @jjcskillz God bless your home in Jesus name . Would be doing a part 3 later in the day. #aaaawwwhh #royalhugs #surprisedelivery #love #family #happy #queen #luxury #luxurygifts

A video posted by ROYAL HUGS (@aaaawwwhh) on

16 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Seen

26 December 2016 at 09:50
Uju Phil said...

Awwww... #loveisabeautifulThingy

26 December 2016 at 09:51
Oghenetega said...

Awwwww... I Love their Love.
May it Last 4ever & May Baba God grant her a Fruits of the womb IJN

26 December 2016 at 09:54
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

26 December 2016 at 09:56
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Funke funke funke how many times huh? ARE YOU GUYS TRYING TO START A REALITY SHOW OR WHAT HUH? these una media show is too much oo better go and ask toke and tiwa oo this una show is too much oo.STAY AWAY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA OO WELL I SEE UNA MARRIAGE AS A SHOW THAT WILL END VERY SOON.


















#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 09:56
QUI OO said...

woow! nice one.

26 December 2016 at 09:58
Jane Ajanaku said...

See love i think she is happier with this. JJc of a guy.go funke go rock it its all yours girl.😀😀😀😀😀😀

26 December 2016 at 09:58
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Awww

26 December 2016 at 09:59
blunt angEL said...

i am happy for her but she should really stay away from social media.....Tiwa and Toke do pass this
and we all know how they ended up

26 December 2016 at 10:05
Anonymous said...

Nonsense!

26 December 2016 at 10:07
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Aww, that's cute


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 10:18
Odibe Blessing said...

Awwwwww dat's sweet

26 December 2016 at 10:21
dj banti said...

Aunty linda's best friend In disguise

26 December 2016 at 10:25
Anonymous said...

Lol

26 December 2016 at 10:28
Anonymous said...

Stay off social media ,stay off like serious you need to

26 December 2016 at 10:29
Chizzy Liz said...

******************what ix xo aww about d gift?????? Don't you have her already?????? Mtchew

26 December 2016 at 10:35

