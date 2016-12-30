Apostle Suleman explodes with 50 Prophecies, says Aso Rock forces planning to poison Aisha Buhari, Osinbajo will survive impeachment attempt

Apostle Suleman explodes with 50 Prophecies, says Aso Rock forces planning to poison Aisha Buhari ...Osinbajo 'll survive two impeachment attempts ...Recession 'll become depression in 2017 ...Buhari will be bereaved
President of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle John Suleman has released 50 shocking prophecies for the year 2017.
The Prophecies were contained in a statement signed by his Advisor (Public Communications), Phrank Shaibu, on Friday in Abuja.
The cleric said "forces" in Aso Rock were "planning to poison the current First Lady (Aisha Buhari)."
According to him, the same "forces" would "alienate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and make attempts to remove him from office but God will humble Buhari in 2017."
"A former First Lady of Nigeria needs prayers over her health. Forces in Aso Rock are planning to poison current First Lady (Aisha Buhari).Two times, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017", Suleman stated.
Details of the Prophecies below
1. I see terrorism on the increase
2. Federal Government of Nigeria should not relax yet on Book Haram. It's a deception.
3. Buhari to face impeachment threats.
4. America and China to have major face-off
5. Crude Oil to flow in Northern Nigeria.
6. Abuja to experience major Fire explosion.
7. Donald Trump to face impeachment attempt as members of Congress will be divided on his style of leadership.
8. I see an airplane that has Nigeria's logo (National Carrier)
9. Things will pick up a bit in Nigeria but hunger will persist.
10. I saw people crying over Bamanga Tukur
11. Buhari will be bereaved in 2017
12. Ecobank, Diamond, Fidelity, GTB to retrench staff.
13. President Buhari's health needs attention
14. 2017 budget will have crises
15. More judges to be humiliated
16. MMM to dupe more Nigerians and I see court cases.
17. Dollar to exchange for N615
18. Recession in Nigeria to become depression in 2017
19. MTN and GLO to face hardship
20. A former First Lady of Nigeria needs prayers over her health.
21. Forces in Aso Rock planning to poison current First Lady (Aisha Buhari)
22. I saw huge number of Chibok girls released; some of them with kids
23. Nnamdi Kanu's detention to cause international crises. God is angry with Buhari for the continued detention.
24. Donald Trump to favour Israel. American Embassy in Israel to be moved to Jerusalem.
25. Liberian election: CONTINUITY
26. Ghana's new president to send many to jail.
27. Buhari and Senate to have crucial disagreement.
28. Nigeria's Budget will be delayed
29. I see killings in Ekiti
30. EFCC to come after National Assembly members in Nigeria in a politically motivated arrests because of their refusal to confirm Magu
31. I see kidnappers entering schools
32. Nigeria will lose a great man of God and the New Year is when the Nigerian government will fight the Church like never before.
33. Some terrorists will be arrested in Lagos
34. Traditional Rulers indicted and arrested for corruption
35. Lufthansa, Dana air, Ghana Air, Aero Contractors; I see staff protests.
36. America to have financial crises.
37. A serving Cabinet Minister in Nigeria will die
38. Nigeria to secure foreign funds
39. Doctors will embark on strike in Nigeria
40. A new Mega party in Nigeria will swallow up APC
41. I see a new leadership for the APC in Nigeria.
42. I see the DSS being taken to court
43.France, Spain, Russia to pray against train going off the rail.
44. I saw a huge school building collapse.
45. Nollywood to pray. They will get help but will lose two major people. The Yoruba movie industry too but prayer can avert it.
46. Fulani herdsmen again! Taraba, Benue, IMO and Jigawa state.
47. Kogi state to organize state prayers to avoid major deaths and natural disasters.
48. Edo state; major celebration but pray against road crashes.
49. I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed.
50. Two times, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017.
ENDS...
23 comments:
Dis is really disaster
I'll pass
...merited happiness
This is second man of God prophesying exactly the same thing about the Vice President.
Seen.
For the fact he's bearing Suleiman alone is heart breaking. Who ever wish this country evil,back to sender in million folds,God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Okay o!
I need positive prophecies mbok
Hmmm to al dese prophesis
50 policy not prophecy o!PROPHET OF BAL! PROPHET OF bet prediction! SEE THEM. Linda thank u for that. Don't mind them when their fake prophecy or bet prediction don't come to pass they same some one prayed about it all na wash wash.poison aisha huh?impeach osibanjo eww see o !Shameless freeze go soon come after this one.WHO DON'T KNOW ALL THESE TRASH HUH? WHO DON'T KNOW THAT CONGRESS WILL RISE TO IMPACT TRUMP HUH? suileman when is Nigeria scam recession gonna end huh? WHICH PART OF STATE IS FULANI OR MUSLIMS GOING TO BUTCHER PEOPLE HUH? suileman the fraudulent scam man better repent ooooooo I AM STILL SURPRISE OF HOW NIGERIAns HAS THESE KIND OF MEN IN THE NAME OF PASTOR WHILE FULANI AND MUSLIMS ARE BUTCHERING CHRISTIAN. ECONOMY GOING DOWN . See prophecy ewwwwwwwww Dude how many days u arrange all these trash huh? WING MORE MAN OF GOSH TO PREDICT MORE HOPE LOTTO LOVERS DEY TAKE THE NUMBERS OOOOOOO
#sad indeed
50 policy not prophecy o!PROPHET OF BAL! PROPHET OF bet prediction! SEE THEM. Linda thank u for that. Don't mind them when their fake prophecy or bet prediction don't come to pass they same some one prayed about it all na wash wash.poison aisha huh?impeach osibanjo eww see o !Shameless freeze go soon come after this one.WHO DON'T KNOW ALL THESE TRASH HUH? WHO DON'T KNOW THAT CONGRESS WILL RISE TO IMPACT TRUMP HUH? suileman when is Nigeria scam recession gonna end huh? WHICH PART OF STATE IS FULANI OR MUSLIMS GOING TO BUTCHER PEOPLE HUH? suileman the fraudulent scam man better repent ooooooo I AM STILL SURPRISE OF HOW NIGERIAns HAS THESE KIND OF MEN IN THE NAME OF PASTOR WHILE FULANI AND MUSLIMS ARE BUTCHERING CHRISTIAN. ECONOMY GOING DOWN . See prophecy ewwwwwwwww Dude how many days u arrange all these trash huh? WING MORE MAN OF GOSH TO PREDICT MORE HOPE LOTTO LOVERS DEY TAKE THE NUMBERS OOOOOOO
Hmmmmmmm.
We don't get to see all this things happening...
Hmmmm
It's well oh 🙏
Lord save your people
Please Apostle, I need to know who will win the English Premier and Champions leagues this season. Abeg.
I Wonder if its only negative prophesies that these men see
Let God take control and answer the prayers of the saints.Amen!
Like really? Smh.
Hmmmm it is well ooo
I can see raIn falling next year. Lagos beware of Flood
I can see governors not paying salaries on time.
I can saraki's case dragging forever.
I can see corruption fighting back.
I can see children born next year.
I can see people dying too.
More problems in this country, may God help us,buhari was a very wrong candidates to this so called apc of a party.
Waiting for comments especially from church members
