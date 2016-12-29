LIS

Angry Cameroonian woman posts husband's nude photo online after she caught him in a hotel with his girlfriend

Wife of CPDM mayor of the Douala city council and a prominent member of the administration posted his nude photo on social media after she allegedly caught him in a hotel with one of his many concubines. The mayor refused to resign since the nude photo went viral on social media. 
According to Cameroon Intelligence Report, the man had a long and successful session in a hotel with one of his many concubines when his wife, said to be a publisher stormed the room and took photos of him. 
"Internet users are wondering about the publisher’s interest in releasing on the internet a picture of a man she calls her husband. Many have questioned if is a blackmail that went wrong or an attempt to undermine the image of the deputy mayor?

"This phenomenon is increasing in Cameroon despite a new penal code voted into law that prescribes severe punishment on attacks on privacy using the social media"
Source: www.cameroonintelligencereport.com
