LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Actress Sola Sobowale looks pretty in these makeup photos

Beautiful woman!
Posted by at 12/24/2016 11:22:00 am

21 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

24 December 2016 at 11:23
Uju Phil said...

Beautiful Toyin Tomato 🍅

24 December 2016 at 11:24
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Chicks like puff puff... I love them so....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

24 December 2016 at 11:24
Ohiren's Zone said...

Hmm....Toyin Tomato!.😊😊😊

24 December 2016 at 11:27
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Pretty


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 11:31
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

24 December 2016 at 11:31
Anonymous said...

Get the winning you long desire For and Celebrate this period in style
Next fixed games is Saturday which would be available with bigger odds
All INterested should call or whatsap 09096046339
The games are sure aNd 100% Fixed. And Guaranteed!! #Regards

24 December 2016 at 11:58
Anonymous said...

Get the winning you long desire For and Celebrate this period in style
Next fixed games is Saturday which would be available with bigger odds
All INterested should call or whatsap 09096046339
The games are sure aNd 100% Fixed. And Guaranteed!! #Regards

24 December 2016 at 11:58
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Beautiful

24 December 2016 at 12:06
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice

24 December 2016 at 12:31
Vivian Reginalds said...

p gini
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:42
Anonymous said...

Pretty ke? I thought she was the swollen Kimora Simmons you spoke about

24 December 2016 at 13:24
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Gorgeous!


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 13:29
Odibe Blessing said...

Yeah.... Cute woman

24 December 2016 at 13:34
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Beautiful woman

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
hmmm.... gettn fat Maam

24 December 2016 at 14:18
Eazzy Pompey said...

See beauty

24 December 2016 at 14:40
ifeoma's verdict said...

Great actress.but she can para in movies sha.

24 December 2016 at 17:08
Iphie Abraham said...

my fav yoruba actress










lib addict#just passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:49
Anonymous said...

Chai we miss you a lot

24 December 2016 at 20:42
Adesanwo kemi said...

Nice one. Linda see to that case

25 December 2016 at 00:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts