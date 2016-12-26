Actress ChaCha Eke Faani welcomes second daughter

Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani and her husband, Austin, welcomed their second
daughter yesterday December 25th. Congrats to them. On his IG page, the
elated father wrote;
"25/12/2016•
Our Christmas Princess is here!!! Welcome to my home Kairarachukwu Dior Faani. My wife, your mother, is my JEWEL of INESTIMABLE VALUE Kamara, my 1st daughter, your sister, is my PRICELESS GEM & CHARM You,
my Kaira, you are GOLDEN!!! Thank you Lord for blessing me with 3
Beautiful Ladies to love me unconditionally for the rest of my life. Thank you Lord for safe delivery. Mommy & baby are doing very well."
