LIS

LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

Actress ChaCha Eke Faani welcomes second daughter

Actress ChaCha Eke-Faani and her husband, Austin, welcomed their second daughter yesterday December 25th. Congrats to them. On his IG page, the elated father wrote;



"25/12/2016•

Our Christmas Princess is here!!!
Welcome to my home Kairarachukwu Dior Faani.
My wife, your mother, is my JEWEL of INESTIMABLE VALUE
Kamara, my 1st daughter, your sister, is my PRICELESS GEM & CHARM
You, my Kaira, you are GOLDEN!!! Thank you Lord for blessing me with 3 Beautiful Ladies to love me unconditionally for the rest of my life.
Thank you Lord for safe delivery.
Mommy & baby are doing very well."

Posted by at 12/26/2016 09:42:00 am

12 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats

26 December 2016 at 09:43
Uju Phil said...

Awww.. Congratulations darlings #Zoe

26 December 2016 at 09:45
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Congrat my dear E DON DO OO,TRAIN THE ONES U HAVE FOR NOW unless u are contesting with mercy Johnson and adanna ohakim.



















#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 09:46
Jane Ajanaku said...

Welcome baby kairara.cute and hairy princess.happy for you.

26 December 2016 at 09:51
Mazagu baba said...

Congrat

26 December 2016 at 09:54
Mary Alia said...

Big congrats dr double celebration!!!

26 December 2016 at 09:57
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

Congrat

26 December 2016 at 09:58
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats

26 December 2016 at 10:03
sunday joy said...

Christmas baby.. Welcome to the world. Congrats to the Faanis

26 December 2016 at 10:03
Odibe Blessing said...

Wow!!!! Best Christmas present ever..

26 December 2016 at 10:08
chioma ogaraku said...

wow congrats dear

26 December 2016 at 10:34
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Cute family. Congrats to them


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 10:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts