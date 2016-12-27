LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

Star Wars actress, screenwriter and speaker, Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. According to TMZ, she died this morning December 27th, just days after suffering a massive heart attack on board a flight from London to LAX. There had been reports she was in stable condition at the hospital before news of her death broke


TMZ reports below...
 ... Fisher was on a flight from London to LAX Friday when she suffered the heart attack 15 minutes before landing. People on the plane tell TMZ she appeared lifeless.
A passenger who's an EMT performed CPR on Carrie and once the flight landed, paramedics rushed her to UCLA Medical Center where she remained in intensive care until her death. The family had said she was in "stable condition" but we're told she was not responsive after her medical emergency.
Carrie had been on a publicity tour for her new book, "The Princess Diarist." The book recently made headlines because she wrote about having an affair with co-star Harrison Ford while shooting the original 'Star Wars' movies.
Posted by at 12/27/2016 07:03:00 pm

7 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Rip

27 December 2016 at 19:05
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Rest in peace

27 December 2016 at 19:06
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Again!rest in peace. WHICH KIND OF CHRISTMAS IS THIS HUH? SO U PROMISE TO GO WITH PEOPLE HUH? Please terrorist buhari and this Christmas should go oo we are tired of una wahala an death.
Who will be the next huh?





















#sad indeed

27 December 2016 at 19:07
Chikaka said...

So sad. That heart attack took her.

27 December 2016 at 19:08
Anonymous said...

Farewell Carrie, our beloved Princess Leia, everyone's favourite white aunt! You'll be missed.

27 December 2016 at 19:15
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Such a pretty woman!


...merited happiness

27 December 2016 at 19:26
Anonymous said...

666 + 666 + 666 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 2016

27 December 2016 at 19:42

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts