Actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

TMZ reports below...
... Fisher was on a flight from London to LAX Friday when she suffered the heart attack 15 minutes before landing. People on the plane tell TMZ she appeared lifeless.
A passenger who's an EMT performed CPR on Carrie and once the flight landed, paramedics rushed her to UCLA Medical Center where she remained in intensive care until her death. The family had said she was in "stable condition" but we're told she was not responsive after her medical emergency.
Carrie had been on a publicity tour for her new book, "The Princess Diarist." The book recently made headlines because she wrote about having an affair with co-star Harrison Ford while shooting the original 'Star Wars' movies.
7 comments:
Rip
Rest in peace
Again!rest in peace. WHICH KIND OF CHRISTMAS IS THIS HUH? SO U PROMISE TO GO WITH PEOPLE HUH? Please terrorist buhari and this Christmas should go oo we are tired of una wahala an death.
Who will be the next huh?
#sad indeed
So sad. That heart attack took her.
Farewell Carrie, our beloved Princess Leia, everyone's favourite white aunt! You'll be missed.
Such a pretty woman!
...merited happiness
666 + 666 + 666 + 6 + 6 + 6 = 2016
Post a Comment