Thursday, 22 December 2016

Actor Aremu Afolayan welcomes a baby girl (photos)

Actor and brother to Kunle Afolayan, Aremu Afolayan and his wife welcomed their baby girl on Wednesday, 21st December, in Atlanta, USA. He shared the good news on his Instagram page and wrote "Thank you Lord for what you did for me yesterday,glory be to your holy name"  Congrats to them.



17 comments:

Cute Baby. Who's the mama?

22 December 2016 at 17:09
Uju Phil said...

Congratulations man

22 December 2016 at 17:10
livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats

22 December 2016 at 17:11
Odibe Blessing said...

Wow... Thank God

22 December 2016 at 17:14
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Congrats

22 December 2016 at 17:28
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats

22 December 2016 at 17:36
Juliet Iwuno said...

Congrats to him. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 17:59
Gbenga Popoola said...

This guy shld laff abeg

22 December 2016 at 18:20
Vivian Reginalds said...

gd 4 hm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:03
Anonymous said...

22 December 2016 at 19:25
christie benjamin said...

Congrats to him...

22 December 2016 at 19:43
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CONGRATS





AUNTY LINDA 👩







22 December 2016 at 19:46
iphie abraham said...

congrats








lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:53
Eazzy Pompey said...

Again. Congratulations sha

22 December 2016 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

Men will play ur cbildren same way u played other women. D sin of d father will visit ur girl children.

22 December 2016 at 21:20
Omosanya Samuel said...

Congrats

22 December 2016 at 23:39
Anonymous said...

Is he ashamed to show the face of his elder sister that he married? Aremu and his love for cougars is legendary

22 December 2016 at 23:48

