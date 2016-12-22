60 year old suspected gay blind beggar arrested for using money to lure young boys into the act

His victims, Zangina and 10 year old Mustapha, told the police that Usman who is also referred to as Bagobiri, gave them N50 or N100 anytime he had sex with them and that this has been going on for a year now.
Their mothers, Umaima Umar and Fatima Umar, said they had no knowledge that the old man was sexually exploiting their children. When interrogated, Usman who was arrested while attempting to flee the state, said he was sorry for committing the act.
Director of the Niger State Child’s Right Agency, Mairam Kolo, who facilitated his arrest, said "When the case is established in the court of law after police investigation, Bagobiri will face life imprisonment or 14 years jail term” as stipulated by Nigeria’s anti-gay law. This is a homosexual case with underage just as penal code law stipulates life in prison while Child’s Right Act stipulates 14 years in prison and compensation to the victim”.
19 comments:
Homos everywhere....... Too bad
I cover my yansh with the blood of Jesus.......
Tufiakwa
Na wa o
...merited happiness
Deres nothin person no go hear for dis country..such a wicked idiot
Blind gay begger ew!All in northern Nigeria. Mr man even in this ur hell condition huh? WELL THAT'S THEIR LIFE TOMORROW NA THEM WILL SPEAK AGAINST THEIR BITCHES WHILE THEY DO WORST THAN THEM hypocrites
#sad indeed
Na waoh... Even in his condition, imagine if he has his sight! Smh
What a mess. what is this world turning to? God help us and save our kids from the devils den.
**********************natanu ya amu ya nye ndi choro i use ya Properly**********omaro ife eji ya eme? ********
I don't really think he is blind.How can a blind man know about gay sex.did he watch porn or what.lol
I don't really think he is blind.How can a blind man know about gay sex.did he watch porn or what.lol
A gay blind beggar? No further comment
Eva Da Diva...
Nna na wa o! Linda take note!
Good for him
Fuckin' a-hole!
This story is bullshit, and stop comparing paedophiles, who rape children, male and female, homosexuals, because it wasn't a girl child, you're all paedophiles as long as you keep marrying children.
Hang me any gay mofo.
arrest Bobrisky too
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment