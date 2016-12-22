LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

60 year old suspected gay blind beggar arrested for using money to lure young boys into the act

A 60 year old blind beggar, Idris Usman, believed to be a homosexual, has been arrested by the Niger State Police command for allegedly luring two young boys with money and having gay sex with them. Usman who is a single father of one, was arrested after one of his victims, 12 year old Zangina, fell ill and was taken to the Minna General hospital by his mother where doctors discovered that he had a bacterial infection in his anus.


His victims, Zangina and 10 year old Mustapha, told the police that Usman who is also referred to as Bagobiri, gave them N50 or N100 anytime he had sex with them and that this has been going on for a year now.

Their mothers, Umaima Umar and Fatima Umar, said they had no knowledge that the old man was sexually exploiting their children. When interrogated, Usman who was arrested while attempting to flee the state, said he was sorry for committing the act.

Director of the Niger State Child’s Right Agency, Mairam Kolo, who facilitated his arrest, said "When the case is established in the court of law after police investigation, Bagobiri will face life imprisonment or 14 years jail term” as stipulated by Nigeria’s anti-gay law. This is a homosexual case with underage just as penal code law stipulates life in prison while Child’s Right Act stipulates 14 years in prison and compensation to the victim”.
19 comments:

RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Homos everywhere....... Too bad

22 December 2016 at 11:27
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

I cover my yansh with the blood of Jesus.......

22 December 2016 at 11:28
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Tufiakwa

22 December 2016 at 11:30
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 11:35
livingstone chibuike said...

Deres nothin person no go hear for dis country..such a wicked idiot

22 December 2016 at 11:37
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Blind gay begger ew!All in northern Nigeria. Mr man even in this ur hell condition huh? WELL THAT'S THEIR LIFE TOMORROW NA THEM WILL SPEAK AGAINST THEIR BITCHES WHILE THEY DO WORST THAN THEM hypocrites


















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 11:40
Uju Phil said...

Na waoh... Even in his condition, imagine if he has his sight! Smh

22 December 2016 at 11:48
adaobi okafor said...

What a mess. what is this world turning to? God help us and save our kids from the devils den.

22 December 2016 at 11:54
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************natanu ya amu ya nye ndi choro i use ya Properly**********omaro ife eji ya eme? ********

22 December 2016 at 12:29
Doris Ohagudo said...

I don't really think he is blind.How can a blind man know about gay sex.did he watch porn or what.lol

22 December 2016 at 12:34
evy claret said...

A gay blind beggar? No further comment



Eva Da Diva...

22 December 2016 at 12:38
Juliet Iwuno said...

Nna na wa o! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:11
Jamila Shaibu said...

Good for him

22 December 2016 at 13:11
christie benjamin said...

Fuckin' a-hole!

22 December 2016 at 13:31
Anonymous said...

This story is bullshit, and stop comparing paedophiles, who rape children, male and female, homosexuals, because it wasn't a girl child, you're all paedophiles as long as you keep marrying children.

22 December 2016 at 13:50
RareSpecie Z said...

Hang me any gay mofo.

22 December 2016 at 13:54
Anonymous said...

arrest Bobrisky too

22 December 2016 at 14:44
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:26

