2 killed as Igbos, Fulanis clash in Enugu

Two people were killed yesterday during a fight between Fulani herdsmen and some Igbo traders at Gariki market in Enugu state. According to reports, the fight started after a herdsman identified as Ali came to an abattoir at the Market to slaughter a cow. He was charged N500 but paid N400 after he finished slaughtering his cow. The abattoir attendant identified as Ifeanyi Ifeacho asked for the N100 balance but Ali allegedly refused to pay.
An argument ensued between them which later degenerated into a fight. Ali allegedly removed his knife and stabbed Ifeanyi in the stomach. He died on the spot. Ali made an attempt to run from the market but was apprehended by other traders and then beaten to death. Some angry Ibo traders attacked some other Fulani traders and also razed the Mosque in the market.
Security agents have been drafted to the area to restore law and order.
No comments:
Post a Comment