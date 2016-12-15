LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

15 year old girl in Nepal dies inside 'menstruation hut' after she's separated from community

A 15 year old girl from Gajra village in western Nepal's Achham district has died from smoke inhalation after she was separated from her community because she was menstruating and left to sleep in a menstruation hut in Nepal.
“Chhaupadi” which is the name given to the menstruation hut, is a practice in which women are banished during menstruation in Western Nepal.
During Chhaupadi, a practice that dates back hundreds of years ago, girls are kept in small huts with no doors,poor sanitation and poor ventilation and are forbidden from touching other people, livestock, fruits and plants.
According to Achham district police inspector, Badri Prasad Dhakal, 10 other girls have died in the lst 9 years from the isolation and exposure to environmental factors when left in the menstruation hut while practicing Chhaupadi.
"Deaths are usually caused by smoke inhalation, snake bites (and) lack of basic health care during menstruation," Badri Prasad said.
Read a 2011 United Nations report on the practice below;
''Girls are not allowed to drink milk or eat milk products and their access to water taps and wells is limited.
"Some in the Far West still believe that a God or Goddess may be angered if the practice is violated, which could result in a shorter life, the death of livestock or destruction of crops,"
"It is believed by some that if a woman touches fruits, they will fall before they are ripe. If she fetches water, the well will dry up."
'Girls are even banned from reading, writing or touching books during menstruation so they won't anger Saraswati, the goddess of education.
Posted by at 12/23/2016 05:28:00 am

19 comments:

Juliet Iwuno said...

Inukwa akuko nka??? Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 05:31
Uju Phil said...

What sort of barbaric practice is that? Poor child, Rip Angel 😇

23 December 2016 at 05:34
livingstone chibuike said...

so anyone menstruating is an outcast cos na dem creat demselves abi...stupid religion..as she died now hop una don hapi

23 December 2016 at 05:37
Odibe Blessing said...

Omg....

23 December 2016 at 05:47
Housed-On-Water said...

If it hadn't been for westernized practices, A particular religion will be like this.

23 December 2016 at 06:41
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hia!!! It's a crime to be a woman in some places in this 21st century



Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 06:44
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Just negodu!


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:44
Bonita Bislam said...

WTF!!! In this age and time? This kinda moribund practice ought to be abolished by now.

Jeez!!! Can't believe this.

23 December 2016 at 06:53
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

23 December 2016 at 06:54
Dozie said...

Warris dis?????

23 December 2016 at 07:18
Loveth Best said...

They need serious deliverance

23 December 2016 at 07:23
iphie abraham said...

Hmmmmmmmm,na wa o









lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:19
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
ignorance kills literally... dats 😔 sad

23 December 2016 at 09:03
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:10
Vivian Reginalds said...

hope they ae now happy? fetish ignorance and stupidity!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:10
Bree said...

Na only for India na....

23 December 2016 at 10:11
Akinolu said...

Stupidity at its peak

23 December 2016 at 20:27
Sam said...

Devil really hates women right from the time of Adam and Eve when he deceived Eve and made Eve deceive Adam too. What a babaric culture

23 December 2016 at 20:31
Pascal said...

What kind of backwardness is this? Did the bible or Koran say so? Abi na juju them dey serve? Na wah oh!

23 December 2016 at 20:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts